JT Stratford LLC Sells 811 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.