Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 34,019 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2%

MMC opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

