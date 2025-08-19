Credit Agricole S A Has $131.16 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452,265 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Danaher were worth $131,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

