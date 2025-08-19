Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

