Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 13,951 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 474,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

