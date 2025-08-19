Credit Agricole S A Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $41,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $532.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.40.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

