Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 110,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

