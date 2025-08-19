Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Fastenal Company $FAST

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $119,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

