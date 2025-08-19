Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,110. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,488 shares of company stock valued at $80,323,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.7%

ICE stock opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

