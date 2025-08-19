Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $35.91 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,037 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 29.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 182,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,065,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 83.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

