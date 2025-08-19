Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.