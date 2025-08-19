CarMax, Inc. $KMX Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

CarMax Stock Up 1.2%

KMX stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.