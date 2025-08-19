Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$10.59.
About Centerra Gold
