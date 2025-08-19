Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$10.59.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

