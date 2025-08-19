Northern Trust Corp Has $815.63 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of United Parcel Service worth $815,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $145,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

