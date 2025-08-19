LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.58.

Get Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $355.01 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.41 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.02 and a 200-day moving average of $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.