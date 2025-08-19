Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

