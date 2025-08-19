HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

