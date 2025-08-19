Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $424.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

