Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $272.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

