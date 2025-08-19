Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.