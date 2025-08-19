Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) versus Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Head to Head Contrast

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Codere Online Luxembourg”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.97 billion 1.61 $501.08 million $3.33 32.48 Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.71 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 5.51% -56.78% 4.70% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wynn Resorts and Codere Online Luxembourg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 3 12 0 2.80 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $118.6429, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

