Two Star Manager LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Two Star Manager LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 5.2% of Two Star Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Two Star Manager LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 181.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,595,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,028,000 after purchasing an additional 167,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

