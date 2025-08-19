Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider – August 18th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the design, manufacture or retail of gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—such as camping equipment, hiking footwear or watersports essentials. Investors use outdoor-stock portfolios to gain targeted exposure to consumer spending trends in adventure, nature-based leisure and active-lifestyle markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. 6,384,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.25. 1,410,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Further Reading