Bank OZK Buys 3,787 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank OZK raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $241.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.