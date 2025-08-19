Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 304.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a 78.9% increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23.
About Lendlease Group
