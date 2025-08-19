Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 304.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a 78.9% increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.