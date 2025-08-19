MIG Capital LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.1% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $426.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.40. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

