Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of General Dynamics worth $289,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $313.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock worth $94,643,139 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.