TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Amanda Fabiano Sells 4,600 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TeraWulf Stock Up 4.6%

TeraWulf stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after buying an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $24,371,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

