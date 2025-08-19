Home Depot’s (HD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $455.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.76.

Shares of HD opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

