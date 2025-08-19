HC Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 211,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

