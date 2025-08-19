HC Advisors LLC Buys 16,249 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

