Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 309 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AON were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in AON by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $365.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.