Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

