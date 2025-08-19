Korea Investment CORP Has $53.31 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $53,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,832 shares of company stock worth $154,752,327 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $253.34 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

