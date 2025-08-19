Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 3,489 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Diageo by 2,331.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

