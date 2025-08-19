Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $4,135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,882,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,535,000 after buying an additional 1,401,409 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

