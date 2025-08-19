Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,933 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy worth $539,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,708,000 after buying an additional 2,921,832 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,090,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 591,669 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,575,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,469,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

