Korea Investment CORP Purchases 117,301 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $61,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $383.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

