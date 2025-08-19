Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,592 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $83,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QSV Equity Investors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 226,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 256,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -434.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DINO. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.