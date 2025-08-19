Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,015 shares in the company, valued at $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,454,493 shares of company stock valued at $194,497,481. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.