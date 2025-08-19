RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3%

Airbnb stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,454,493 shares of company stock valued at $194,497,481. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

