Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,873 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 499.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,364.01 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,266.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

