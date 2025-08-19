Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys Shares of 881 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

