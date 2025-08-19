RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23,608 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

