Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Position Lifted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,882,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after buying an additional 354,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

