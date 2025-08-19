RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $637.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.83 and a 200-day moving average of $489.54. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

