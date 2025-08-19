Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Stock Position Reduced by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840,875 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13,171.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.8%

TECK opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

