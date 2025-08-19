Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Blue Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,777,000 after acquiring an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average of $394.17.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.71.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

