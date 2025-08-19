Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 74,894 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.83.

HSY opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

