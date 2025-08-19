Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,845 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,787,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,084 shares of company stock worth $2,010,382 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

